Himachal: 200-year-old Junga palace gutted in fire

Shimla, Jan 7 (PTI) A 200-year-old palace in Junga, about 26 kilometres from Shimla, was destroyed by fire on Wednesday, officials said.

No casualty was reported, they said.

According to the officials, the fire broke out around 1.00 pm, which quickly spread across the palace.

Upon receiving the information, four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the officials said.

The exact cause of the fire and total loss suffered in the incident are being ascertained, they said.

The palace was built in the 1800s by the kings of the erstwhile Keonthal princely state.