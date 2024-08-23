Himachal: 3 former MLAs who cross-voted in Rajya Sabha polls join probe

Shimla, Aug 23 (PTI) Three former legislators of Himachal Pradesh -- Rajinder Rana from Sujanpur, K L Thakur from Nalagarh and Devinder Bhuttoo from Kutlehar -- on Friday joined investigations in the case pertaining to electoral offences, criminal conspiracy and bribery related to the Rajya Sabha polls held in February.

On March 10, a case was registered here against Ashish Sharma, BJP MLA from Hamirpur, and Rakesh Sharma, father of former MLA from Gagret Chetanya Sharma, and others following a complaint filed by Congress MLAs Sanjay Avasthi and Bhuvneshwar Gaur, police said.

The Congress MLAs, in their complaint, had sought police investigation into electoral offences, corrupt practices and criminal conspiracy in the whole sequence of events since the Rajya Sabha elections.

Terming the FIR as "politically motivated", Rana said that "Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was acting out of vengeance, hitting the business of the nine MLAs who cross-voted in Rajya Sabha polls".

"Sukhu should be given a gold medal for telling lies. He cheated the youth, women and employees by giving false guarantees and has taken loans worth RS 35,000 crore in less than two years and closed over 1000 health, education, revenue and other institutions," he alleged.

The three former MLAs, who were questioned by the police at Boileauganj police station, were among the nine legislators, including six Congress MLAs and three Independents -- Ashish Sharma, Hoshiyar Singh and Thakur -- who had cross-voted in favour of BJP nominee Harsh Mahajan during the Rajya Sabha polls held on February 27.

All three of them were defeated by Congress candidates in the by-elections held in July.

"We received summons to join the investigation and so we are here and would reply to the questions asked by the police," Rana told reporters.

"We voted as per our conscious for a candidate who hailed from Himachal Pradesh and there was no question of toppling the Congress government as neither any voting took place nor no confidence motion was brought in the house," he added. PTI BPL BHJ BHJ