Himachal: 3 killed, 2 injured as their vehicle falls into gorge in Mandi

Shimla, Aug 4 (PTI) Three people were killed and two others were seriously injured after their vehicle fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, police said on Monday.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Devrat, Mangal Chand and Ashu.

The accident occurred late Sunday night when a vehicle slipped off the narrow road and fell into a deep gorge near a Saini drain between Magrugla and Majhwal.

The accident left three dead and two others, including the driver, injured. As per the information, all five people had gone to Shankardehra for the apple season and were returning home.

The accident occurred at night but the villagers learned about it in the morning and informed the police.

The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Preliminary investigation pointed out that the patch where the accident took place was slippery due to ongoing rains. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed grief over the road accident and directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance to the next of kin of the deceased. He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured, a statement issued here said.

So far, since the onset of monsoon season on June 20 till August 3, a total of 81 people have died in road accidents in the state. Of the total 81, a maximum of 14 people died in Mandi, 12 in Shimla and 10 in Solan district, as per the state emergency operation centre.