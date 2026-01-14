Himachal: 3,000 people served khichri on Makar Sankranti as 97-year-old tradition lives on

Shimla, Jan 14 (PTI) Keeping alive a 97-year-old tradition, the Durga Devi Bihari Lal Birochan Lal Charitable Trust (DDBL) on Makar Sankranti organised a 'khichri bhandara' at Tattapani on the banks of the Sutlej River, about 55 km from here.

The sacred event witnessed overwhelming participation from devotees and the local community, with around 3,000 people being served 'ghee khichri' (rice and lentil porridge) on Wednesday.

A free ayurvedic health check-up and medical camp was also organised in association with Arogya Bharti alongside the main event, during which around 100 patients were examined and provided medicines free of cost.

Describing the khichri bhandara as a cherished family tradition spanning three generations, Ramesh Chand Sood, chairman of the Trust, said it has been carried forward with deep faith, devotion, and fervour.

He said the Trust was committed to expanding its charitable initiatives, particularly in the fields of education, healthcare and support for the poor and needy. PTI BPL RHL