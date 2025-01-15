Himachal: 3,500 devotees served khichdi on Makar Sankranti in Tattapani

Tattapani (Mandi), Jan 15 (PTI) Around 3,500 devotees were served khichdi during Makar Sankranti celebrations organised by a charitable trust here in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district.

Durga Devi Bihari Lal Virochan charitable trust said keeping its 96-year-old tradition of offering khichdi to pilgrims, it held a 'bhandara' on Tuesday.

"The 'Khichdi Bhandara' is a longstanding event which reminds us of the generosity and values Nani Durga Devi stood for. It is time for the community to come together, share a meal and engage in meaningful service, fostering a sense of togetherness and gratitude," said Romesh Chand Sood, the president of the trust.

"Her spirit of compassion and community service lives on through this event and we are grateful for the overwhelming support we receive each year," he said in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

Braving biting cold conditions, people from all walks of life enthusiastically participated in the event, it said.

Tattapani was known for its hot sulphur springs and earlier thousands of people would visit the place on Makar Sankranti to take a holy dip. But the springs are now submerged due to the Koldam.

However, Makar Sankranti is still celebrated with great fervour.