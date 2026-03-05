Himachal: 4-day national-level Holi festival concludes at Sujanpurtira

Hamirpur (HP), Mar 5 (PTI) A four-day national-level Holi festival concluded at Sujanpurtira here, following which Himachal Pradesh Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania encouraged people to actively participate in such fairs and festivals, officials said.

Speaking at the festival's conclusion on Wednesday night, he said that fairs and festivals are the hallmark of our rich culture, and Himachal Pradesh is renowned worldwide, not just in India, for its rich culture.

In the coming years, the recognition of Sujanpur's Holi festival as an international festival will further enhance our rich culture, he said in a statement released on Thursday.

Pathania also highlighted the pride felt by the Hamirpur district, as Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu hails from this area and represents the Nadaun assembly constituency.

Earlier, Pathania inaugurated the fourth and final cultural evening of the national-level Holi festival by lighting a lamp at the Kala Kendra here and wishing everyone a happy and prosperous life.

Regarding the Sujanpur Assembly constituency, Pathania commended MLA Captain Ranjit Singh for effectively addressing local issues and securing approval for several major development projects.

He also awarded the winning singers of Awaaz-e-Hamirpur. The winner of this competition, Arun Bhardwaj, was awarded Rs 50,000 and a trophy.