Himachal: 4 hospitalised after gas leak in Sirmaur factory

Nahan (HP), Feb 15 (PTI) Four employees of the Tirupati life science factory in Paonta have been hospitalised following a leakage of toxic methylene dichloride from a storage tank, causing panic among workers, police said on Sunday.

According to eyewitnesses, eight employees were affected by the leak on Saturday night, with four requiring hospital treatment. Two of the affected employees have since been discharged after receiving medical care, while two others are still undergoing treatment.

Confirming the incident, Sirmaur SP, Nischit Singh Negi, said that a case of negligence has been registered against the factory management under the relevant sections of BNS, and investigations are in progress.

Methylene chloride is a colourless liquid with a mild sweet odour used as an industrial solvent and as a paint stripper. Exposure to methylene chloride can have adverse effects on the heart, central nervous system and liver, besides skin or eye irritation.