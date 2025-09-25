Himachal: 5 booked for incurring losses worth Rs 11.84 crore to state electricity board

Shimla, Sep 25 (PTI) Three retired engineers of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) and two directors of a company have been booked for providing undue benefits to a private company, causing the board losses worth around Rs 11.84 crore, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Senior Engineer Rajesh Thakur; former chief engineer (operations), Anup Dhiman; former superintending engineer (operations), Y R Sharma; former chief engineer (commercial), and Directors of Gilvert Ispat Pvt Ltd, Abhin Moudgil and Umesh Modgial.

Based on a complaint filed by the Chairman of HPSEBL, Sanjay Gupta, in March 2025, an FIR was registered against the accused at Shimla's State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau's Police Station.

In the complaint, Gupta alleged that reconnections of electricity to Gilvert Ispat Pvt Ltd, a company based in Solan's Barotiwala, were approved by the CMD without payment of outstanding dues, and the entire process was done in haste twice in one day (October 6, 2012).

The complainant also stated that mandatory approvals from the finance and accounting wing were not taken in this matter.

A case under Sections 13 (2) and 13(1)D of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, has been registered against the accused, and further investigation is underway, vigilance officials stated. PTI COR ANM ANM MPL MPL