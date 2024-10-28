Himachal: 9 women among 10 injured in bus accident in Kangra

Dharamshala/Shimla, Oct 28 (PTI) Ten people, including nine women, were injured when a private bus they were travelling in fell into a drain in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place near Samlana in Jawali area when the bus carrying about 15-20 passengers was on its way to Jawali from Tarres, they said.

Police said locals got the passengers out of the bus and sent them to the Civil Hospital, Jawali for treatment while one of the seriously injured person, identified as Rakesh Kumar, was referred to Tanda Medical College.

As per an eyewitness, the bus conductor told local reporters that the steering of the bus got locked which led to the accident.

However, police said investigations are underway to know the cause behind the accident. PTI COR BPL KVK KVK