Himachal: Action taken against illegal fishing activities in Govind Sagar lake

Bilaspur (HP), Dec 6 (PTI) The Bilaspur fisheries department launched a two-day intensive campaign to curb illegal fishing and the use of banned nets in the Govind Sagar lake, following which six cases were registered.

These included two cases of illegal net transportation and four cases of fishing without a license. During the inspection, the department seized 20 kilograms of unlicensed fish estimated to be worth Rs 2,000 and a fine of Rs 3,500 was collected on the spot, officials said on Saturday.

Assistant Director of the Bilaspur Fisheries Department, Pankaj Thakur, said that inspection was conducted in the Bajaura, Naharal, Jablu, and Bagchhal areas of the Sir Khad region on Wednesday and Dobad, Lathiani, Mandli and Dohak areas on Thursday.

In Lathiani, a person was fined Rs 1,000 on the spot, and approximately 15 kilograms of nets were seized. The team also inspected boats installed in the lake.

Thakur said that the department will continue this rigorous and regular monitoring in the future to completely control illegal fish trade, net transportation, and the use of prohibited nets. He appealed to the local fishing community and residents of the area to ensure compliance with the Himachal Pradesh Fisheries rules.

In the same sequence, the teams of the fishery department recovered 16 kg of fish in an illegal transportation case in the Balhsina area and issued a challan of Rs 2000 against the concerned person, while Rs 1600 was recovered from the seized fish.

He informed that a zero-tolerance policy is in place against illegal fishing activities in the Govind Sagar lake area, and more stringent action will be taken against those violating the rules in future.