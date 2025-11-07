Himachal: Adventure tour association calls for safety standards, sustainable tourism practices

Shimla/Manali (HP), Nov 7 (PTI) Sustainable tourism practices, safety standards and collaborative efforts with the government are the need of the hour to promote the state as a premier adventure destination, Adventure Tour Operators Association of Himachal Pradesh (ATOAHP) said on Friday.

The ATOHP, associated with trekking and mountaineering, held its annual general meeting in Manali in the Kullu district on Thursday and gave a call to all stakeholders in the state's adventure tourism sector to collectively raise their voice for the development of the industry.

The effort is to curb unregulated activities and ensure eco-friendly tourism, the statement said.

Chairing the meeting, the president of the association, Vishal Thakur, said our motto is to 'Conserve, Preserve, Sustain'.

"Himachal Pradesh, with its numerous and beautiful trekking trails, has the potential of becoming a world-class destination for trekking enthusiasts and mountaineers," he said.

He also emphasised that ATOAHP wishes to work with the government to achieve full potential of the adventure tourism industry and ensure its sustainable future.

There are over 30 major treks in six districts of Himachal Pradesh, including Shimla, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti.

Discussions on training programmes, infrastructure development and strategies to enhance visitor experience while preserving the region's natural heritage were also held during the meeting, it said.

The association reaffirmed its commitment to fostering responsible adventure tourism and strengthening the collective voice of operators to ensure continued growth and professional excellence in the industry. PTI BPL SHS SHS SHS