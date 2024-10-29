Himachal allocates Rs 1 cr to set up model health institutes across state

Shimla, Oct 29 (PTI) The government has allocated Rs 1 crore to upgrade a health institute each in the 68 assembly constituencies to a model health institute, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday.

The money will be used to purchase necessary machinery and equipment, he said Sukhu also flagged off mobile clinic bus service of Dharamshala-based Tong-Len Charitable Trust, a statement said.

The mobile clinic bus aims at providing free medical tests and first-aid to 20,000 people at their doorstep and also plans to start tele-medicine service soon.

The bus is equipped with kidney, liver, tuberculosis, diabetes, hormone-related blood tests, X-rays, ECG, and semen test facilities which will be provided free of charge.

Sukhu said emergency medicine departments were also being developed at casualty departments in colleges across the state.

He said in view of the growing number of cancer patients, the government was establishing state-of-the-art cancer institutes to offer advanced treatment.

The government has decided to provide free medicines and treatment facilities to cancer patients at government hospitals and included 42 cancer medicines in its essential medicine list. PTI BPL VN VN