Himachal Assembly adopts condemnation motion against BJP MLA for casting aspersion on Speaker

Shimla, Aug 30 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Friday passed a condemnation motion against BJP MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal for casting aspersion on Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania.

Moving the motion after the House re-assembled after the lunch break, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan disapproved the remarks of the BJP MLA, which were expunged, and said no member should be allowed to question the Speaker in this manner and condemned the "attempts to tarnish" the Speaker's reputation.

He recalled that on February 28, 2024, the BJP members had thrown papers at the dais of the Speaker in an alleged "attempt to destabilise" the government.

The Speaker appreciated the points raised by the minister and claimed he had always acted impartially and often afforded more time to the opposition than the treasury benches. He said barring Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar, he is the senior most member and his experience is more than most of the other members.

Pathania said that he holds a constitutional office and is aware of his responsibilities inside and outside the House.

The Speaker also asked BJP members to remove the black badges because this is against the rules and conventions of the House.

BJP's Jai Ram Thakur wanted to say something but the Speaker did not allow him and went ahead with the next item.