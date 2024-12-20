Himachal Assembly adopts govt resolution demanding amendments in Forest Conservation Act

Dharamshala (HP), Dec 20 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Friday unanimously adopted a government resolution urging the Union government to amend the Forest Conservation Act (FCA) for providing forest allotment of lands up to 10 bighas to affected persons who suffered massive damage to land and property in natural calamities.

Advertisment

Replying to the discussion on the resolution, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said that massive damage was being caused to lands and properties due to natural calamities every year but because of the FCA, the government was not able to allot land to the affected persons even though the state government was the owner of forest lands.

He said that the government has urged the Central government to allow allotment of up to 10 bighas of forest land to the affected people.

Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar said that not only Himachal but other states are also helpless in allotting forest land to affected people. PTI COR BPL MNK MNK