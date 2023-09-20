Himachal Assembly adopts resolution urging Centre to declare calamity a national disaster

Shimla, Sep 20 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution by voice vote urging the Centre to declare the recent calamity in the state a national disaster.

The resolution also sought a special relief package of Rs 12,000 crore from the Union government.

Replying to the government resolution in the assembly, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that in view of massive landslides and huge damage to roads, power projects and private as well as public properties, among others, the calamity should be declared a national disaster.

So far, 275 people have died in rain-related incidents in the state. More than 2,600 houses were completely damaged. The Public Works Department and Jal Shakti Department suffered losses to the tune of Rs 2,941 crore and Rs 2,118 crore respectively. PTI BPL KVK KVK