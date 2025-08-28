Himachal Assembly adopts unanimous resolution to declare monsoon ravaging national disaster

Shimla, Aug 28 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution, urging the Union government to declare the natural calamities as a national Disaster.

The resolution was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan under Rule 102 (urgent resolutions).

Speaker Kuldeep Pathania admitted the resolution waiving mandatory three days' notice observing that the matter was important, urgent, and in public interest.

Chauhan said that in the wake of massive devastation suffered by the state during the current monsoon, the House should urge the Centre to declare the calamities as a national disaster and provide financial assistance to the state.

The BJP members resorted to slogan shouting as Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi started replying to the debate, but the resolution was passed without any dissent.

Negi said that the BJP always looked for an opportunity to attack the government and even during the disaster, it was alleging that people are starving, simply to misguide the people for political mileage.

He informed the House that 38 people had been evacuated from Chamba and there was no loss of life in Saloon village, where houses had been washed away.

Negi also alleged that the opposition did not support the resolution passed by the Assembly during the "worst-ever" monsoon disaster in 2023, and obstructed its financial assistance bid from the Centre.

He accused the Union government of discriminating against Himachal Pradesh, and said that no additional assistance except routine funding for the landslides-hit state.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said the BJP was equally concerned about the state of affairs in Himachal Pradesh.

"In view of the grave situation there was an urgent need for requisitioning an Air Force helicopter for evacuation of stranded people, especially the ailing persons in Lahaul and as restoration of road connectivity would take sufficient time," Thakur said.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh sought special financial assistance from the Centre to rebuild the destroyed parts.

He stressed the need for evolving a new "sustainable development" model that checks indiscriminate axing of the trees and destruction of fragile mountains.

Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh called for making National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) accountable for cutting of hills, and triggering landslides.

He said that the disaster was man-made as "and not a divine act" as rivers are flowing above the roads constructed by NHAI.