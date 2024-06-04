Himachal Assembly bypolls: Congress wins 3 seats, BJP 2

Shimla, Jun 4 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday won the bypolls to three assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh and was ahead in one, while the BJP won two seats, according to the Election Commission.

BJP candidate from the Barsar Assembly seat Inder Dutt Lakhanpal won by a margin of 2,125 votes, defeating the Congress' Subash Chand.

The BJP's Sudhir Sharma won the assembly bypolls from Dharamshala, defeating his nearest rival and Congress candidate Devinder Singh Jaggi by a margin of 5,526 votes.

Congress candidates from the Lahaul and Spiti, Sujanpur and Gagret seats have also won the by-elections while its candidate was leading in Kutlehar.

In a triangular contest in the Lahaul and Spiti bypoll, Congress candidate Anuradha Rana defeated her nearest rival and Independent candidate Ram Lal Markanda by a margin of 1,960 votes.

Anuradha Rana, who is the first woman to have contested elections from Lahaul and Spiti in 52 years, became the second woman ever to win from the assembly segment.

She polled 9,414 votes against 7,454 votes polled by Markanda, while BJP candidate Ravi Thakur stood third with 3,049 votes.

In Sujanpur, Congress rebel and now-BJP candidate Rajinder Rana lost to Ranjit Singh by a margin of 2,440 votes.

Rajinder Rana, who had defeated former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal in the 2017 assembly polls, polled 27,089 votes against 29,529 polled by Singh. The result has been officially declared by the EC.

BJP candidate from Gagret Chaitanya Sharma lost by 8,487 votes to his Congress rival and BJP turncoat Rakesh Kalia.

Kalia had entered the poll fray as a Congress candidate after the BJP named Chaitanya as its candidate.

The bypolls were held on June 1, simultaneously with elections to the four Lok Sabha seats.

The assembly constituencies where bypolls were held are Sujanpur, Dharamshala, Lahaul & Spiti, Barsar, Gagret and Kutlehar.

The six assembly seats fell vacant following the disqualification of Congress rebels for defying the whip to vote in favour of the Congress-ruled state government during the budget.

The six rebel legislators voted for the BJP in Rajya Sabha polls on February 29, later joined the BJP and were fielded by the party from their respective assembly segments.