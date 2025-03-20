Himachal assembly mourns death of former minister Kewal Singh Pathania

Shimla, Mar 20 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha on Thursday mourned the death of former Minister Kewal Singh Pathania, with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu saying that he will always be remembered for his service to the state and society.

Pathania passed away at the age of 88 on Wednesday night in Nurpur, in Himachal’s Kangra district.

A three-time MLA, he won elections from the Nurpur and Jawalamukhi assembly constituencies. Pathania also served as the Transport Minister (independent charge). He won his first Assembly election in 1972 as an independent candidate.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, Bhawani Singh Pathania, Kewal Singh Pathania and others joined the chief minister in mourning his death. PTI BPL ARD ARD