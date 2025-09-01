Himachal Assembly passes Bill to penalise people 'disrupting' functioning of public utilities

Shimla, Sep 1 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Monday passed a Bill that allows a jail term of six months for private individuals who "disrupt" the functioning of public utilities involving long-term government investment for essential services.

The HP Prohibition of Change of Public Utilities Bill was necessitated as public utilities like roads, paths, canals, drains, irrigation channels, projects related to public health and public institutions and buildings had been established on lands originally owned by private individuals, the government said.

The use of these properties was permitted through oral agreements or gifts or long-term agreements and sufficient government funds had been invested for development and maintenance, said the statement of objective and reasons of the Bill.

Due to the escalation in the value of the lands, attempts are being made by some individuals to reclaim such lands or assert exclusive rights, resulting in the disruption of essential services and loss of public resources.

The Bill was introduced by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Thursday. Education Minister Rohit Thakur moved the Bill for passing in the assembly in the absence of Negi on Monday.

The law will safeguard public utility lands and ensure continuity of essential services, the government said.

After the Bill becomes an Act and comes into force, those disrupting the public utilities would attract six months imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000.