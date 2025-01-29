Himachal Assembly passes two bills unchanged, disregards governor's objections

Shimla, Feb 16 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Monday again passed the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill without any changes, despite objections raised by the governor.

The Bill was passed during the Winter session of the assembly and awaited governor's assent.

The governor, however, returned the Bill for reconsideration with some objections, but the House passed the bill again without any change.

The amendment Bill was introduced by Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani. It seeks to make chief secretary the chairperson of the committee that appoints chairman and members of Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) -- instead of the Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court.

The Bill was passed by voice vote without any changes.

The assembly also passed the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Amendment Bill, seeking to extend the term of mayors and deputy mayors from two and a half to five years.

The Bill, replacing the Ordinance was also returned by the governor for reconsideration, but the assembly passed it again in its original form.