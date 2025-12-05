Himachal Assembly refers Tenancy and Land Reforms (Amendment) Bill to Select Committee

Dharamshala/Shimla (HP), Dec 5 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Friday referred the state's Tenancy and Land Reforms (Amendment) Bill, 2025 to the Select Committee after discussion on the Bill.

The Bill was slated for discussion and passing on the last day of the Winter Session and Randhir Sharma (BJP) suggested that the Bill be referred to the Select Committee.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu agreed to the suggestion and Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania ruled that the Bill would be referred to the Select Committee, which would comprise members of both the ruling party and the opposition.

The Select Committee would deliberate on the Bill and submit its report during the Budget Session and the Bill would be introduced again.

During the discussions, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, who had introduced the Bill on December 1, said that the amendment Bill in no way diluted the main act and it provides to give the houses constructed in rural areas on lease for ten years and permission would not be required under Section 118 of the Land and Tenancy Act for selling the houses for which permission had already been obtained.

He said that Section 118 was also amended during the BJP government and no permission was required for taking houses on lease in urban areas and similar provision was being made for rural areas also.

Sharma raised questions on the provision to give houses on lease in rural areas for ten years and renewing the lease, which he said is against the intention of the Act passed during the tenure of former chief minister Dr Y S Parmar.