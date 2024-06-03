Himachal assembly speaker accepts resignations of three Independent MLAs

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Monday accepted the resignation of three Independent MLAs who had voted in favour of the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls.

"Resignations have been accepted and these three MLAs cease to be members of the 14th Vidhan Sabha with immediate effect," Pathania told reporters here.

Independent MLAs Hoshiyar Singh (Dehra), Ashish Sharma (Hamirpur) and K L Thakur (Nalagarh) had voted in favour of BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan in the February 27 Rajya Sabha elections along with six Congress rebels.

The three MLAs resigned from the assembly on March 22 but the speaker did not accept their resignations, saying that he had received a representation from the Congress legislative party that they had resigned under duress and not voluntarily.