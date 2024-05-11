Himachal Assembly speaker dismisses BJP's allegation of poll code violation

Shimla, May 11 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Saturday said he is an elected public representative and belongs to a "certain ideology" outside the House.

"When I am a political person, I can certainly work for a political party or persons," he said.

Pathania was reacting to a complaint filed by the BJP with the Election Commission over him sharing the stage and campaigning for a Congress candidate.

"I belong to a certain ideology and I campaign for Congress candidates outside (the House). Tell me if there is a constitutional embargo on me," he said and added, "The Election Commission is not above the Constitution." Pathania said he is unbiased towards all political parties and members as speaker of the House.

"Sitting in the speaker's chair, I am not connected with any organisation -- be it political or social -- and I discharge my duties without bias. All members are given adequate time to raise issues pertaining to the state," he added.

Even Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has contested elections on the BJP's lotus symbol and "I have been elected on the hand symbol (of the Congress)", he said.

Pathania alleged that Vipin Parman and Rajiv Bindal, as speakers during the previous BJP dispensation, used to say "we are proud to be members of RSS while sitting in the speaker's chair".

The BJP on May 4 filed a complaint of model code of conduct violation against Pathania and alleged that he was misusing a constitutional post.

It had urged the poll authority to initiate appropriate legal action against Pathania in the interest of justice and fair play. PTI BPL BPL SZM