Himachal Assembly Speaker pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on death anniversary

Shimla, Jan 30 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker, Kuldeep Singh Pathania, along with other dignitaries, paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary at his statue at The Ridge here on Thursday.

He said that Gandhi was a devoted advocate of truth and non-violence and played a significant role in India's fight for independence.

"Today is a day to remember all the freedom fighters and soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom and defense. It is important for us to follow the path shown by these great individuals as we move forward," he said.

He also mentioned that many great personalities have transformed their lives and guided society by adopting Gandhi's philosophy.

A similar program was also held at the headquarters of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee.