Himachal Assembly unanimously adopts resolution recommending Bharat Ratna to 1st state CM

Shimla, Aug 21 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Thursday unanimously adopted a private member resolution recommending the Bharat Ratna Yashwant Singh Parmar, the first chief minister of the state.

Cutting across party lines, members from both sides of the House supported the private member's resolution moved by Congress's Ajay Solanki. The legislators recalled Parmar's immense contribution to the state.

Replying to the discussion on the resolution, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said Section 118 of the Tenancy and Land Reforms Act brought by Parmar saved the lands of Himachal's farmers.

He added, "Parmar needs no certificate and his life itself was a testimony to his contribution." Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania thanked the members for supporting the resolution. He added that the demand would now be sent to the Union government and he was hopeful that Parmar would be conferred the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award.

Moving the resolution, Solanki said Parmar's contribution in shaping and developing Himachal was unparalleled, given that he laid the foundation of the state.

"He was not only the first CM of Himachal but also a visionary who dedicated his life to Himachal," Solanki said.

Supporting the resolution, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said that Parmar lived a very simple life and travelled in HRTC buses and stayed in government rest houses, while Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi described him as a "messiah" of the poor, "who went from village to village on foot to listen to people's problems.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur said Parmar highlighted the separate identity of Himachal, which protected its rich culture and saved it from being merged with some other state.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur also joined in the chorus, saying that Bharat Ratna must be conferred on Parmar.

BJP MLA Hansraj said Parmar's anniversary should also be celebrated in a big way so that the coming generations could know about him.

Reena Kashyap, also of the BJP, said special developmental projects should be carried out in his ancestral village.