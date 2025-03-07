Himachal Assembly's Budget Session to begin on March 10, budget to be presented on March 17

Shimla, March 7(PTI) The Budget Session of Himachal Pradesh Assembly will commence on March 10 with Governor Shiv Pratap Shula's address while Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will present his third budget on March 17, which would be put to vote on March 26.

The Assembly secretariat has received 963 questions, including 737 starred questions, and 680 starred and 223 unstarred questions have been asked online, said Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Friday.

He said that March 22 and 27 would be private members' days, three days have been earmarked for discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the governor's address, four days for discussion on budget and three days for discussion on demands.

Notices for nine calling attention motion under Rule 62, ten under Rule 130 and five under Rule 101 have been received. An all party meeting has also been convened ahead of the session on March 9, the Speaker informed.

When asked about the matter regarding the conduct of ten BJP members during the last Budget Session, Pathania said the issue pertains to the House and the decision would be taken at a proper time.

The BJP MLAs were served notices for creating a ruckus in the Vidhan Sabha before the budget was passed on February 28 last year. PTI BPL MNK MNK