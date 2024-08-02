Himachal Ayushman Bharat scheme files 'missing', 'severe mismatches' in records: ED

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) The ED on Friday said it found several files related to patient claims were "missing" and that official records had "severe mismatches" after conducting raids in Himachal Pradesh as part of a money-laundering probe linked to an alleged Ayushman Bharat fraud.

The federal probe agency on Wednesday raided the premises of Congress MLA RS Bali, some private hospitals and their promoters as part of the probe.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said in a statement, "Rs 88 lakh in cash, four bank lockers and 140 related bank accounts were recovered, apart from immovable and movable properties, books of accounts and other documents." Sixteen digital devices such as mobile phones and iPads, hard disks and pen drives containing information regarding claims and documents related to the Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), Mukhya Mantri Himachal Health Care Scheme (HIMCARE) and other health schemes were seized, it said.

"The seized documents contain information about claims of the hospitals, including suspicious transactions worth Rs 21 crore for 23,000 patients. Searches also found several cases having severe mismatches in claims made to the government and data available in the hospital files," the ED claimed.

"It was also observed that several files regarding claims in the names of patients have gone missing," it added.

The searches were launched at 20 locations in Kangra, Una, Shimla, Mandi and Kullu districts, apart from premises in Delhi, Punjab and Chandigarh.

The premises of Nagrota MLA Bali, Fortis Hospital in Kangra (promoted by Bali's company Himachal Healthcare Private Limited), Balaji Hospital in Kangra and its promoter Rajesh Sharma, City Super Specialty Hospital, Shri Harihar Hospital, Sood Nursing Home, Neelkanth Hospital and their key management persons Dr Vijender Minhas, Dr Pradeep Makkar, Manish Bhatia, Dr Manoj Sood and Dr Hemant Kumar were searched.

Balaji Hospital promoter Sharma is a "close associate" of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, officials had said.

The money-laundering case filed on July 16 stems from a January 2023 FIR registered by the state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau against one Kiran Soni, Una-based Shri Bankey Bihari Hospital and others for allegedly generating "fake" AB-PMJAY cards.

The ED said Shri Bankey Bihari Hospital, Balaji Hospital, Sood Nursing Home, Fortis Hospital and Sri Harihar Hospital, among others, availed of the scheme's benefits.

"As many as 373 fake Ayushman cards were identified where claims of about Rs 40.68 lakh were made for reimbursement from the government in the name of treatments given to the said Ayushman card beneficiaries," it said.

It added that a total of 8,937 Ayushman Bharat golden cards had so far been scrapped in the state for alleged violation of the scheme.

Congress leader Jagat Singh Negi, a minister in the Himachal Pradesh government, had said the raids against Bali were the result of the BJP's frustration at having lost six of the nine assembly seats where bypolls were held recently. PTI NES SZM