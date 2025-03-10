Himachal BJP accuses Congress govt of colluding with private schools

Una, Mar 10 (PTI) The BJP on Monday slammed the Himachal Pradesh government for allegedly shutting down public schools and said it seemed the Congress dispensation was colluding with privately-run institutions.

BJP state unit chief Rajeev Bindal told reporters in Una that the Congress used to claim it would provide five lakh permanent government jobs. "Where did these jobs go? There are unemployed people on the roads." He claimed senior Congress leaders had opposed construction of institutes such as AIIMS.

"Maybe the AIIMS is useless for them (Congress leaders) but it is a big gift from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister JP Nadda for the public," Bindal said.

He also accused the Congress government of harming the state's people by rejecting the Centre's help.

Congress leaders in Himachal Pradesh do not see that the central government has sent funds for medical colleges and other institutes, such as a cancer hospital, Bindal claimed.

"I would like to say that whenever JP Nadda came to Himachal Pradesh, he always brought support from the Centre. However, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, his deputy Mukesh Agnihotri, Cabinet ministers and other Congress leaders have never thanked him," he added. PTI COR SZM SZM