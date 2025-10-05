Himachal BJP chief Rajeev Bindal forms 129-member state executive committee

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh BJP president Dr Rajeev Bindal on Sunday announced the formation of the party's state executive committee, comprising 129 members, including 24 permanent invitees and 105 members of the executive committee.

According to a press release, Dr Bindal stated that the permanent invitees include Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, former chief ministers Prof. Prem Kumar Dhumal and Shanta Kumar, and former state party presidents Suresh Chandel, Suresh Bhardwaj, Maheshwar Singh, Suresh Kashyap, and Satpal Singh Satti.

Other notable permanent invitees include former Union minister Anurag Thakur, MP from Mandi Kangana Ranaut, Rajya Sabha MPs Indu Goswami and Harsh Mahajan, former MP Virender Kashyap, and former ministers Mahender Singh Thakur, Sukh Ram Chaudhary, Bikram Thakur, Anil Sharma, Ravinder Singh Ravi, Dr Rajiv Saizal, Sarveen Choudhary, Govind Thakur, Rajinder Garg, and former Deputy Speaker Hans Raj.

Dr Bindal also announced the names of several MLAs and senior leaders who have been appointed as members of the committee. These include Sudhir Sharma, Inder Singh Gandhi, Surender Shourie, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Prakash Rana, Dr Janak Raj, Jeet Ram Katwal, Ranbir Singh Nikka, Puran Chand Thakur, and Reena Kashyap, among others.