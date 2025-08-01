Himachal BJP chief slams state govt over 'false' FIRs, announces protest on August 6 in Mandi

Shimla, Aug 1 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Rajiv Bindal on Friday said that the party would stage a dharna at Mandi on August 6 against the "repressive policies" of the state government, accusing it of registering "false" FIRs against political opponents.

Addressing a press conference, Bindal alleged that the registration of FIRs and filing of chargesheets against those raising their voices against the government had become routine.

"An FIR was registered against BJP leaders in Sirmaur, while cases were registered against 72 disaster-hit people—whose lands and houses were washed away in Thunag—under the garb of 'disrespect' to the national flag," Bindal said.

Over 50 people were booked for wrongful restraint, unlawful assembly, and rioting after they greeted Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi with black flags and 'go back' slogans, and tried to stop his vehicle in the Seraj Assembly constituency in Himachal's Mandi district last Friday.

Questioning the state government over relief and restoration expenditures, Bindal claimed that, as per available information, the state government had spent Rs 150 crore between 2022 and 2025. He added that the central government had not only released Rs 7,513 crore but also provided funds under MGNREGA and for the construction of one lakh houses under the Awas Yojana.

He said that, on the insistence of state BJP leaders, the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) had also agreed to cooperate in disaster relief operations, and discussions had been held with Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in this regard.

Bindal further alleged that the Congress party, which had promised one lakh government jobs for youth every year during the last assembly polls, was now pushing the youth toward lotteries. He remarked that it now appears youth would not prepare for exams but risk their careers on lotteries.

He pointed out that the BJP government had banned the sale of lottery tickets in 1999, but the Congress government reintroduced them in 2004, before they were banned again in 2007.

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday approved the resumption of lottery operations in the state. Bindal alleged that Himachal was becoming a hub for liquor, cannabis, and lotteries, claiming that liquor vends were even being opened on Public Works Department land.

Hailing the acquittal of all seven accused—including former BJP MP Pragya Thakur and Lt. Col. Prasad Purohit—in the 2008 Malegaon blast case by a special NIA court, Bindal called it a "slap in the face" of Congress leaders who had pushed the narrative of "saffron terrorism" driven by political vendetta aimed at defaming Hindu saints and nationalists.

He also demanded an apology from Congress leaders for allegedly maligning the Hindu community. PTI BPL HIG HIG