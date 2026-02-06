Himachal BJP demands release of MLA funds; submits memorandum to Governor Shukla

Shimla, Feb 6 (PTI) The BJP Legislative Party under the leadership of LoP Jai Ram Thakur on Friday submitted a memorandum to the Governor against the state government, demanding immediate release of MLA Local Area Development Funds (LADs) and discretionary funds.

BJP leaders have alleged that the state government has not released the MLA LADs since October 2025, due to which they s are facing great difficulty in fulfilling the development promises made to the public in their respective constituencies.

Thakur said that in 2025, Himachal had suffered huge losses due to natural disasters triggered by heavy rainfall and therefore, LADs are very necessary for the MLAs to ensure restoration and developmental works. However, despite budget provision, the government released only half the funds and withheld the remaining amount.

"MLAs' discretionary funds are also not being released on time, hindering the provision of immediate assistance to the poor and disaster-affected people. This also undermines the credibility of public representatives," said Thakur.

Hitting out at the state government, Thakur said, "It has been a tradition in the state to seek development priorities from MLAs, who submit their plans to the Public Works Department (PWD) and Jal Shakti Department However, in the past three years, neither DPRs have been prepared for the priorities submitted by opposition MLAs, nor have they been sent to NABARD for approval. Even if DPRs have been prepared, they are being stalled instead of being taken forward." He said this situation is contrary to the democratic system and the spirit of equitable development.

"Development work in opposition areas is being systematically stalled. Only two instalments of MLA funds, viz., Rs 55 lakh each, have been released, while the remaining amount is withheld. In many cases, payments have been stopped at the treasury level even after approval letters have been issued," he said.

Thakur further said that the BJP Legislature Party has requested the Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla to direct the government to immediately release the MLA LADs, discretionary fund, and to prepare a DPR of the development priorities of the opposition MLAs and send it to NABARD, so that balanced development can be ensured in all areas. PTI COR HIG HIG