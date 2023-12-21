Himachal BJP demands stern action against opposition MPs for 'insulting' Dhankhar

Shimla (HP), Dec 21 (PTI) Irked over the video of Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicking Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, the BJP on Friday staged a protest outside the premises of the deputy commissioner's office here demanding stern action against the MPs for "insulting" Dhankhar.

The party leaders gathered outside the DC office and raised slogans against the opposition leaders. After the protest, BJP leaders submitted memorandums to the governor and additional district magistrate (ADM) (law and order). The party also demanded a public apology from the opposition leaders.

During the protest, former urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj said the way the vice president and chairman of the Rajya Sabha was ridiculed by arrogant leaders, is not just an insult of an individual or a post, but is the height of the "insult" of the Constitution.

"The dignity of the entire Parliament has been violated by this indecent behaviour. Kalyan Banerjee's insulting imitation of the Rajya Sabha chairman, the INDIA alliance MPs making fun of him in public and recording video of it - all these show at what level the mentality of the leaders of INDIA alliance has reached," said Bhardwaj.

"This action of the opposition shows why its MPs have been suspended and with this behaviour, the INDIA alliance MPs are justifying their suspension," he added.

The BJP leaders said the opposition leaders have a habit of forgetting, and they have forgotten how they were rejected by the people of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in the recent elections.