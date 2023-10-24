Himachal: BJP demands white paper from Sukhu govt on work done during its tenure so far

Shimla, Oct 24, (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday lashed out at Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for constantly blaming the party for his government's failures and demanded that the Congress dispensation bring out a white paper on the work done during its tenure so far.

In a statement issued here, BJP state president Rajeev Bindal said the people are still waiting for the Congress to fulfil its pre-poll promises.

Sukhu and his cabinet have developed a habit of blaming the BJP for their failures. Sukhu should not forget that the Congress is in power in the state and not the BJP, he said.

"You cannot escape by constantly blaming and cursing the BJP", he added.

The BJP leader demanded that the Sukhu government publish a white paper on the work done by it during its 10-month tenure so far.

Reminding the Congress of its pre-poll promises, Bindal said, "You had made so many promises to people and the same people are waiting for the fulfilment of these guarantees." Ahead of the assembly polls last year, the Congress had promised to give Rs 1,500 per month to all women in the state in the 18-60 age group under the 'Har Ghar Lakshmi, Nari Samman Nidhi' scheme. Around 22 lakh women in the state are waiting for Rs 1,500, the BJP leader said.

"Today on the occasion of Vijayadashami, CM Sukhu should fulfil his guarantee of paying Rs 1,500 to women," he added.

Bindal alleged the Congress has only worked to increase unemployment in the state and has fired 10,000 people from jobs instead of fulfilling its promise of providing jobs to 1 lakh people.