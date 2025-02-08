Himachal BJP erupts in celebration as party sweeps Delhi polls

Shimla, Feb 8(PTI) The Himachal Pradesh unit of BJP on Saturday celebrated the party's big victory in Delhi Assembly polls with multiple rallies, marking the saffron party's return to power in the national capital after more than 26 years.

The BJP swept the polls with 48 seats against the AAP's 22, while the Congress failed to open its account for the third time in a row, according to the Election Commission data.

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and state BJP president Rajiv Bindal led the victory celebrations in Shimla and Nahan, respectively.

Addressing a rally in Shimla, Thakur said, "People of the capital have given a decisive mandate to the BJP. Delhi will now progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reap the benefits of a double-engine government." Crediting Prime Minister Modi for the victory, Thakur said, "Voters of Delhi have chosen development, corruption-free governance, and a stable government." Attacking the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Thakur said the party failed to address burning issues such as corruption and broken roads, avoided accountability, besides introducing a controversial liquor policy.

"People of Delhi suffered under AAP and that's why they voted for change," he said.

On Congress' dismal show in Delhi, Thakur said Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu campaigned for party candidate Alka Lamba, but she not only lost but also forfeited her security. PTI BPL ARI