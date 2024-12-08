Himachal BJP expands its organisational mandals to 171

Shimla, Dec 8 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh BJP has increased its organisational mandals from 74 to 171 in the state, state party chief Rajeev Bindal said on Sunday.

Advertisment

In a statement issued here, Bindal said the mandals have been constituted by a delimitation committee and the restructuring has been approved by the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Of the 171 mandals, 16 have been constituted in Chamba district, 13 each in Sundernagar, Mahasu, Solan, Mandi, 12 each in Kullu and Nurpur, 10 each in Palampur, Una and Hamirpur, six each in Shimla and Dehra, five in Kinnaur and three in Lahaul and Spiti district among other places.

He further said this restructuring would significantly strengthen the party's organisational framework in the state and ensure better coordination and outreach at the grassroots level. PTI COR RHL