Himachal BJP hails Union Budget, calls it foundation of 'Viksit Bharat'

Shimla, Feb 2 (PTI) Himachal BJP has hailed the Union Budget for 2025-26 as the foundation of a 'Viksit Bharat' and said that the relief in Income Tax and other developmental schemes announced in the budget would benefit the state.

"The attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on GYNN (Garib, Yuva, Annadata, and Nari), and now the focus is on health, construction, Make-in-India, employment, and innovation," said Karan Nanda, state BJP Media Incharge.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Nanda said that the budget is dedicated to development and enriching the middle class. He added that the exemption from Income Tax for people earning below Rs 12 lakh per annum would result in a saving of Rs 80,000.

Relief to senior citizens in earnings from interest has been increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh, he said. The budget under the Jal Jeevan Mission has been increased to Rs 67,000 crore, and fifty locations would be developed as key tourist destinations, Nanda added.

Moreover, interest-free loans to states for fifty years would be a major relief, he said, adding that the increase of 75,000 MBBS seats in medical colleges, the setting up of Atal Tinkering Labs in 50,000 government schools, and the reduction in the cost of medicines for cancer and other life-saving drugs would go a long way in achieving the goal of a Viksit Bharat. PTI BPL ARD ARD