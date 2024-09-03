Himachal BJP launches membership campaign

Shimla, Sep 3 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday launched its membership campaign in Himachal Pradesh, with state BJP chief Rajiv Bindal enrolling former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur as the first member.

Thakur and Bindal got membership through giving a missed call on toll-free number 8800002024, followed by other leaders and workers.

Inaugurating the BJP's statewide 'Sangathan Parv Membership Campaign-2024' at the historic Gaiety Theatre here, Bindal said one crore people in the country became members through missed call.

"We are moving ahead with the commitment of 'Country First'. The BJP is the only party which is expanding by following democratic traditions in letter and spirit and has attained the present status with sheer hard work", Bindal said while addressing party workers.

He said that right from Jan Sangh era, the party has been toiling to induce a new culture in politics.

Later in a statement issued here, Bindal said that people of the country can also join the party through this toll-free number, via the NaMo app, or by visiting the BJP's official website.

He emphasized the party's commitment to elevate the aspirations of the people of the state and highlighted the challenges faced by the party since its inception. He also praised the dedication of its workers in achieving significant milestones.

"Despite facing criticism, the party has remained steadfast in its commitment to national interests, adhering strictly to democratic values and processes," he said.

Bindal described the membership campaign as not merely a numerical exercise but also a significant ideological and emotional movement aimed at expanding the party's family.

Speaking on the occasion, former CM Thakur recalled how the BJP was once mocked for having only two members in the Parliament and said "we tolerated all this mockery because 'Nation First' was always our concept".

Referring to the provision of 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies, he said that all those people should be included in the membership campaign who can help increase the number of women MLAs and MPs in the party.

The leader of opposition in Himachal Assembly said that villages located in the border areas of the country were once known as the last villages which reflected negativity but the BJP decided that these are not the last villages but the first villages of the country.

"We should run a membership campaign by forming a special unit in these villages," he added. PTI COR BPL KVK KVK