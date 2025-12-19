Himachal BJP MLA accuses police of tarnishing his image after relative's arrest in drug case

Shimla, Dec 19 (PTI) The BJP MLA from Basrar, Indradutt Lakhanpal, on Friday accused the police of tarnishing his image after his relative was arrested in a drug case recently.

Speaking to reporters in Hamripur, the MLA alleged that 70 to 80 per cent of people in the police department are involved in the drug trade and asked the police to take action against them as well.

He also said it is "wrong" to link the BJP's name with the accused (relative).

Lakhanpal was among the six Congress rebels who cross-voted in favour of the BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan during the Rajya Sabha polls in February 2024.

He was disqualified and later joined the BJP and got re-elected in the by-elections.

A relative of the legislator was arrested recently after Chitta (adulterated heroin) was recovered from his possession.

Lakhanpal claimed that the SP Hamirpur called people "to get the news viral" and questioned the working style of the police.

Accusing the police of tarnishing his image, he further said the police have limited themselves to issuing challans.

"This kind of working style of the police will not be tolerated," the MLA said.

He also asked what the police department was doing about the drug trade. "Because in Barsar, besides drugs, the liquor mafia is also carrying out illegal activities day and night, but the police remain silent spectators," he claimed.

Lakhanpal said if the police administration genuinely wants to eradicate the drug problem, then "everyone will cooperate".

"The police do not arrest the children of the VIPs; they should act honestly in these matters," he added. PTI BPL PRK PRK