Himachal BJP MLA seeks breach of privilege proceedings against Shimla SP

Shimla, May 27 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma has written to the Assembly Speaker seeking breach of privilege proceedings against Superintendent of Police, Shimla, Sanjeev Gandhi after the officer levelled allegations against the legislator at a press conference last week.

Sharma alleged that Gandhi made "derogatory, baseless and threatening" remarks against him at the presser on May 24.

The MLA from Dharamshala claimed the statements made by Gandhi were not only defamatory but also an affront to his dignity as a duly elected member of the Assembly and urged the Speaker to admit a privilege motion and initiate appropriate action as per the rules and procedure of the House.

"The conduct of Gandhi amounts to an unwarranted interference in the discharge of my legislative functions and undermines the authority and sanctity of Vidhan Sabha and such remarks by a senior police officer are not only unbecoming of his position but also constitute a direct breach of privilege and contempt of legislature", the letter addressed to Speaker Kuldeep Pathania said.

Sharma was one of the six Congress MLAs who voted in favour of BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan in the Rajya Sabha elections held on February 27, 2024. He was later disqualified under the anti-defection law for defying the whip and abstaining from voting on money bills in the House.

Sharma was re-elected on the BJP ticket in the assembly bypolls.

SP Gandhi was investigating the case of alleged horse-trading in Rajya Sabha elections registered against the six former Congress and three Independent MLAs.

Sharma said that neither an FIR has been filed against him in the horse-trading case nor has he been summoned for questioning but the SP referred to him as the "mastermind" in the case.

The MLA also enclosed clippings of newspapers regarding allegations made against him by the SP.