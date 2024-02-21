Himachal: BJP MLAs protest against Cong govt in Vidhan Sabha campus

Shimla, Feb 21 (PTI) Terming the guarantees promised by the Congress on the eve of the last assembly polls as a bundle of lies, the BJP legislators led by Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur staged a protest in the Vidhan Sabha campus on Wednesday and raised anti-government slogans.

The BJP MLAs carried placards that read "pehla budget jhoot ke guarantee, doosra budget loot ke guarantee" during their protest.

Thakur said that till date no chief minister in Himachal Pradesh has given so many false assurances and made false promises as Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

He added that corruption has crossed all boundaries and the chief minister is misleading the general public as well as the House by telling lies.

The announcements made in the last budget have not seen the light of the day and the state government has failed to fulfill its poll guarantees, Thakur told the media.

The Congress had given ten guarantees, including one lakh jobs to the youth every year, restoration of the old pension scheme, Rs 1,500 to women in the age group of 18 to 60 years every month, 300 units of free electricity and buying milk from the farmers for Rs 80-100 per litre. PTI BPL AS AS