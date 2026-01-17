Himachal: BJP MP Anurag Thakur reviews progress of centrally sponsored schemes in Una

Una, Jan 17 (PTI) BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Saturday reviewed the progress of centrally sponsored development schemes during a meeting in Himachal Pradesh's Una.
He was chairing the meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) during which he reviewed the progress of centrally sponsored development schemes.
He directed the concerned officials to complete the pending works in a time-bound manner so that both the pace and quality of the schemes are ensured.
Thakur instructed the officials not to limit them to merely achieving targets, but to improve the working system and make the schemes more effective.
The Hamirpur MP urged them to contribute to improving the system through in-depth and comprehensive analysis so that the public can get the real benefits of the schemes.
Expressing displeasure over the delay in the construction of the PGI Satellite Center at Malahat, he directed the implementing agency to complete the construction work with all facilities by July 2026. He said that all state-of-the-art services, including OPD and IPD, should be available within the stipulated time.
The BJP leader also directed the officials to prepare a detailed proposal for improving the entry and exit points, public amenities, canteen, toilets, etc., at Una Railway Station, along with a parking system based on traffic projections for the next 30 years. PTI COR NB NB