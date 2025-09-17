Himachal BJP organises blood donation camps, exhibition on PM's birthday

Shimla, Sep 17 (PTI) BJP leaders and workers in Himachal Pradesh organised several programmes to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on Wednesday and praised his contribution to India's progress.

State BJP president Rajiv Bindal launched the 'Seva Pakhwara' by inaugurating an exhibition on the life and works of PM Modi at the historic Ridge Maidan here. A blood donation camp was also organised by the party's youth wing on the occasion.

In a statement released, Bindal noted that over the past eleven years, the Modi government has lifted 20 crore people out of poverty. He mentioned that the "Ayushman Bharat" scheme, which provides free medical insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh per year, has benefited 50 crore individuals from low-income backgrounds.

He also congratulated the people on the occasion of 'Parashuram Jayanti'.

Bindal said Prime Minister Modi served as Gujarat chief minister for fourteen years and took the country to new heights as the prime minister.

India emerged as the fourth largest economy from eleventh place in 2014 and PM Modi was resolved to make the country the third largest economy by 2027, the BJP leader said.

Bindal said that India was on its way to become a leader in arms manufacturing, and its military power was witnessed during 'Operation Sindoor'.

Some of the initiatives taken by him to provide relief to rural people and enhance their income included providing free ration to 80-crore families, opening 53 crore Jan Dhan accounts and payment of Rs 6,000 per year as Samman Nidhi to farmers, he added.

The 'Seva Pakhwara' would conclude on October 2. Blood donation camps and activities like hygiene and medical care would be held during the period. Local products would also be promoted, he said.

Several programmes were also organised at the district level.