Himachal BJP raises issue of absence of ministers when House was in session

Dharamsala (HP), Dec 21(PTI) The opposition BJP on Thursday raised the issue of absence of ministers from the House in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday evening when the proceedings were still on and said that it was not in accordance with accepted norms.

Raising the issue as soon as the House assembled on Thursday, Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said that no minister concerned was present in the House which was in session till late evening to reply to discussion under Rule 130, which was breach of norms.

The chief minister and ministers cannot ignore the House when the session continues till late evening, he argued.

Defending the treasury benches, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said that the leader of the opposition could not raise the issue as he himself was also not present in the House.

He said that Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri was present in the House while ministers who were not in the House were attending the Cabinet meeting scheduled at 6.00 PM on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said they were not aware that the House was extended till 8.00 PM and no minister deliberately skipped the House as the Cabinet meeting lasted till late night on Wednesday.

He said that before going to the Cabinet meeting, he had authorised Agnihotri and hence, he should not be blamed for skipping the House.

Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said that the treasury benches are expected to follow the rules of the House and pointed out that he had extended the House with the consent of the treasury and opposition benches till 8.00 PM.

He emphasised that before leaving the House during the session, the ministers concerned should designate or authorise other ministers to reply on their behalf.