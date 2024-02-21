Himachal: BJP raises issue of giving one lakh govt jobs every year, demands CM's apology

Shimla, Feb 21 (PTI) Heated exchanges were witnessed in the Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday as Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur raised the issue of giving one lakh jobs every year to corner the ruling Congress.

Raising point of order at the start of the session, Thakur read page 38 of the Congress manifesto wherein it was promised that one lakh government jobs would be given at the first meeting of the cabinet and the vacant posts would be filled.

Tempers ran high when Thakur sought an apology from Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for his statement made in the House on Tuesday that the Congress did not said that government jobs would be given but promised to generate one lakh employment and even challenged the leader of the opposition to produce the document.

Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania later had to pacify both the ruling and opposition members.

Thakur also demanded that the words used by Chief Minister Sukhu while opposing his contention on Tuesday be expunged.

Amid noisy scenes, the speaker asked Thakur to place the manifesto he was referring to on the table of the House and he would himself read it.

After the speaker read out the document which said that one lakh government jobs will be given, the opposition members again created ruckus and alleged that the chief minister lied in the House.

Intervening in the matter, Sukhu said that the ten poll guarantees and manifesto were two different documents and added that the Congress promised five lakh job avenues, including one lakh government jobs in five years.

He assured that 20,000 jobs, including 10,000 in Jan Shakti department would be filled and the process to fill the posts has been started. PTI BPL AS AS