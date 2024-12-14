Himachal BJP slams CM Sukhu for encouraging associates to eat 'Jungli Murga'

Shimla, Dec 14 (PTI) The Himachal BJP on Saturday demanded an apology from Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for allegedly encouraging his associates to eat "Jungli Murga" (Grey Junglefowl), which is an endangered species, during a dinner in a remote area in Shimla.

Meanwhile, Sukhu responded by saying that eating non-vegetarian food is a way of life in villages and accused the opposition leaders of making an issue out of it.

The BJP's statement came after a video went viral on the internet, in which Sukhu is seen saying, "Inko do Jungli Murga, hume thodi khana hai (Give them Jungli Murga, I don't want to eat)." Sukhu then asks his companions if they wish to eat the dish.

The video was shot at the remote Tikkar area of Shimla district, where the Chief Minister was having dinner with Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandi and other officials on Friday night and the particular dish was listed on the menu.

"Jungli Murga (Grey Junglefowl) is an endangered species listed in Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and the Wildlife (Protection) Amendment Act 2022. Hunting and eating this species is illegal," said BJP spokesperson and state social media in-charge Chetan Bragata in a statement issued on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur pointed out that there are provisions for imprisonment and fines for hunting and eating "Jungli Murga." He accused the CM of not only having the dish featured on the dinner menu but also encouraging his associates to eat it.

BJP MLA from Dharamshala, Sudhir Sharma, said that while the inquiry into the samosa incident still looms over the CM, another controversy has emerged regarding the serving of “Jungli Murga.” He called on the forest department to take action in this matter.

The incident of three boxes of samosas and cakes being mistakenly served to the CM's security staff during an event on October 21, instead of him, has taken on disproportionate significance following a CID probe that termed the mix-up an "anti-government" act.

In a video byte, Sukhu responded by saying, "The villagers served the chicken for dinner, but I refused as I do not eat it and now Jai Ram Thakur is making an issue out of it." "I do not eat oily and non-vegetarian food due to health reasons," he later added in a statement, insisting that opposition leaders have no real issue and are merely trying to tarnish the image of the villagers.

Despite being an endangered species, hunting and eating the Grey Junglefowl, which is considered delicious, is reportedly a common practice in rural areas of the state, particularly during the winter months. PTI BPL ARD ARD