Himachal BJP stages dharna against shifting of Medical College and Hospital out of Nahan town

Nahan (HP), May 13 (PTI) Hundreds of residents of Nahan, mainly affiliated to the BJP, on Tuesday staged a dharna at the Bara Chowk in the heart of the town against the shifting of Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar Medical College and Hospital 5 km away from the town.

Addressing the protestors, BJP state president Rajiv Bindal said that Nahan had only one big institute, the Nahan Foundry, having more than 1000 employees when Himachal Pradesh came into existence.

He alleged that Congress governments mishandled the oldest Foundry of north India and finally the Nahan Foundry was closed and they did not open any other big institute in the Nahan town during their rule.

It was the BJP government which opened big institutes like the medical college in the town with the allocation of Rs 260 crore for the construction of its buildings, said Bindal. He added that the construction work was smoothly being carried out during the BJP rule but as soon as the Congress government took over in Himachal Pradesh, the construction work of the medical college buildings was stopped, citing no reason.

Extending his full support to the agitators he resolved that he will participate in every agitation against the shifting of the Nahan Medical College.