Himachal BJP to boycott MLA priorities meetings: Jai Ram Thakur

Shimla, Feb 2(PTI) The BJP MLAs will boycott the Himachal government's meeting to discuss developmental priorities for their constituencies to be included in the budget, said Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday.

He further accused the state government of harassing the BJP MLAs and their families.

"What is the relevance of such meetings when the works mentioned by the MLAs over the past two years have not been completed, and the government is harassing and victimising BJP MLAs and their families while giving importance to defeated and rejected Congress leaders?" he said in a statement issued here.

The MLA priorities meetings are a routine exercise that has been ongoing for more than three decades, and district-wise meetings are scheduled for February 3 and 4.

This is the first time that the main opposition party has announced its intention to boycott the meetings.

Thakur stated that the BJP MLAs are being ignored in the inauguration of works started during the BJP regime, which are now nearing completion.

He also alleged that after the defeat in the Rajya Sabha polls, the government has resorted to blatant misuse of power, with BJP MLAs and their family members being implicated in false cases and detained in police stations for hours.

"The manner in which the Sukhu government is misusing the police is unprecedented in the history of Himachal," Thakur said, and cautioned the concerned officers that "power is not permanent, and those misusing it should refrain from such acts and respect the law." PTI BPL ARD ARD