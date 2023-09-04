Himachal BJP to expose 'corruption' in relief distribution during Monsoon session of assembly

Shimla, Sep 4 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh BJP on Monday said it would expose the "corruption" by the Congress government in distribution of relief to rain-affected people during the upcoming Monsoon session of the state assembly.

Advertisment

The decision was taken at a meeting of the BJP Legislature Party held here on Monday. The meeting was chaired by the leader of the opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, and state BJP chief Rajiv Bindal also attended the meeting.

In the meeting, all the MLAs submitted their reports about loss the state suffered due to heavy rains, while a resolution was adopted expressing grief over loss of human lives and properties, a party statement said.

It was also decided that all the BJP MLAs would contribute their one month's salary to 'Apada Rahat Kosh' (disaster relief fund) and give the amount to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The Himachal BJP also congratulated the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chairman and scientists of ISRO for successful launch of Chandrayaan-3. PTI BPL KVK KVK