Himachal BJP to organise 'langar' in Ayodhya for two months from Jan 26

Una: Himachal Pradesh BJP will organise a ‘langar’ (community kitchen) in Ayodhya for the next two months, from January 26 till March 26, for the devotees visiting Ram temple, a party spokesperson said on Thursday.

The preparations to start the community kitchen in Ayodhya started a few days ago, he said.

"After getting permission to set up the langar, a truck carrying 18 tonnes of ration, collected with public cooperation, was sent from Una’s Gagret to Ayodhya last evening,” the spokesperson said.

“With the cooperation of the people, arrangements have been made to send another truck full of ration," he added.

Himachal BJP secretary and former MLA of Gagret Rajesh Thakur is handling the langar arrangement responsibility, he said.

"The langar will be cooked and served by the people of Himachal Pradesh," the spokesperson said.