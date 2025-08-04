Himachal BJP's 17 district executive committees finalised, state team to be declared soon: Bindal

Shimla, Aug 4 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajeev Bindal on Monday announced that the party has finalised its 17 district executive committees and a state-level team will be announced soon, as he criticised the Congress that has not had a state unit for nearly a year.

Addressing mediapersons during a press conference here, Bindal said the BJP is a cadre-based political party, from its inception. "The BJP has built itself with innovation by developing its leadership from the grassroots," he said.

Bindal said that the entire state unit of the Congress has been dissolved for over a year now, and there are no active leaders at the booth or state level. "In contrast, every BJP worker is actively engaged, working with renewed energy alongside the new teams," he said.

The BJP leader also said that the party will 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign across the state from August 13-15.

"On August 15, the BJP will organise large-scale Tiranga Yatras in all 171 mandals," he added.

Bindal asked the ruling Congress to clarify whether they have any problem with the national flag or not. Bindal said that the tricolour is a symbol of pride, honour, and identity.

Providing details of the BJP's organizational structure, Bindal informed that in its 17 organisational districts, there are as many as 874 members, including 358 women and 258 members from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC).

The number of mandals have now increased from 74 to 171 and there are 7,587 members, including 2,569 women and 3,532 from the SC, ST and OBC categories.

Bindal underlined the strength of the BJP's organisational structure and the party is fully prepared for the upcoming assembly elections. PTI COR SKY SKY